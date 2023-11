LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A motorcyclist was hurt in a hit-and-run in Lexington Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car on Red Mile Road near Versailles Road.

The car that struck the motorcycle fled the scene. Police say they had not identified the vehicle as of 8:30 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to UK Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.