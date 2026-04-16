Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Rowan County, coroner reports

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rowan County Coroner's Office reports that a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon in the area of 2300 KY 801 North.

According to the coroner's office, the operator of the motorcycle, 23-year-old Christopher Adkins, was taken to UK St. Claire HealthCare, where he was pronounced dead by Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.

The coroner's office says the crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police accident reconstructionists.

The body, according to the coroner's office, was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.