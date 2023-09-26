Motorcyclist seriously hurt in I-75 crash in Grant County

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on I-75 in Grant County Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police says the crash happened at the 159-mile marker on I-75 southbound. A motorcyclist was weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed when he clipped a box truck and crashed.

KSP says the man driving the motorcycle was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officials say the interstate was shut down for investigation and cleanup but is expected to reopen soon.

