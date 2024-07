LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash Monday evening in Lexington.

Around 6 p.m., the Lexington Police Department responded to the crash at North Broadway and Haggard Lane.

Police say a truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to investigate. No charges have been filed at this time.