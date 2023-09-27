Mount Sterling man wins $50,000 from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mount Sterling man won $50,000 after purchasing a $50 Millionaire Club scratch-off ticket on the first day it was available to buy.

According to lottery officials, Johathan Bailey said he was in the process of buying a new home and received a payment from his insurance company as a return for payment on his last home.

Bailey told lottery officials he took some money and stopped at the PKE in Jeffersonville on his lunch break and bought two $20 tickets, and won $500.

He said the clerk told him about the new Millionaire Club ticket, so after getting off work, he returned to try his luck.

He revealed the $50,000 prize on the last row of his last ticket.

Kentucky Lottery

Bailey told lottery officials that the first person he told was his best friend at work.

He plans to pay off his new home along with his truck.

According to lottery officials, Bailey is the first winner of the new ticket to share his story.

Bailey received a check for $35,750 after taxes, and the PKE where the ticket was purchased will get $500.