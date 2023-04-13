Mount Sterling police address rumors about Walmart 'active shooter' incident

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mount Sterling Police Department addressed rumors of an "active shooter" incident that occurred just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers responded to a call for a suspicious male at the Walmart on Indian Mound Drive.

According to police, witnesses said they heard the man making disturbing comments around the store.

Within minutes, police arrived on the scene and detained the man.

Officers located two loaded handguns in a book bag.

The man was arrested and taken to MCRJ.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The man was charged with first-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree terroristic threatening.

The incident prompted Mapleton Elementary School to be placed on a brief lockdown as a precautionary measure.

There is no threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say they will not be releasing any more information.