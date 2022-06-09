Mount Sterling's first Pride Festival sparks social media attention

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mount Sterling will hold its first Pride Festival this Saturday. The celebration has sparked some conversations on social media from a man who identifies himself as a Montgomery County School employee.

Brittany Delslay says they have attended 40 pride festivals over the years and now they are organizing Mount Sterling's first Pride Festival, this Saturday at the DuBois Community Center.

"It’s just a place of love and joy and everyone being welcome,” said Delslay.

Organizers say that they hope that everyone that comes out has an educational experience.

Not everyone in the community was sure about this festival. Earlier this week some in Mount Sterling came to the center's board meeting to voice their concerns.

One Mount Sterling man, who has identified himself on Facebook as a Montgomery County Schools employee Kevin Miles, made a post on Facebook that sparked some attention. He says:

“As many are aware and some may not be, Dubois Community Center will be hosting pride day this Saturday from 10am-10pm. I have been informed all activities will take place inside. I will be taking a peaceful stand against this event as well, on Saturday outside of the center. If you would like to come join me in prayer, praise and worship, and pass out literature please do so. Once again this is not in any means meant to show hatred or display violence of any kind. I will be there around 9:30 am. Please let me know if you have any questions. I will not respond to any negative comments. God Bless Mt. Sterling!!!”

The center’s president Taunya Jones spoke with Miles directly.

"I think anytime you say protest, it's a bad connotation and I have talked to the man through messaging and I don't think that that's what he meant but we will have police there," Said Jones. "Anytime there's word of a protest going on, you know we have to make sure everyone is safe."

Jones shared that the center has hosted many events over the years promoting diversity and inclusion. The center has a policy against discrimination.

"We think that by having this conversation, it will allow people to be more educated and not be so condemning," said Jones.

For anyone coming out to this Saturday’s event, whether they are choosing to be inside or outside of the building, these organizers hope they'll walk away with a new perspective.

Delslay says, "It's just to be friendly, just have fun. That's what these types of events are for, is to educate and have fun."

Leaders are hoping this community can celebrate their differences together.

LEX18 did reach out to Kevin Miles about his post on Facebook, but he declined to comment. We also reached out to the Montgomery County School system, but they have not responded so far.