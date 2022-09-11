Mount Vernon Fire rescue car from 300 feet below the road

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued Sunday morning when their car ended up off the highway and over an embankment.

Mount Vernon Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an accident that happened on I-75 near the US-25 exit in Mount Vernon.

According to Mount Vernon Fire, the car was pulled close to 300 feet back up the embankment to get the driver out.

The person in the car was extricated and moved back to the road with a rope rescue system.

They were then taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Several departments and agencies responded and helped with the rescue.

They included Mount Vernon FD, Brodhead FD, Livingston FD, Laurel County Rescue Squad, Brindle Ridge FD, Rockcastle EMS, Mount Vernon PD, Kentucky State Police Post 11, Constables from districts 2 and 5, and Thoroughtruck Truck Repair and Towing.

