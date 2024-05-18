Mountain bikers race down Skullbuster for the first time

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Skullbuster trails in Georgetown, hosted a mountain bike race for the first time. The trail conditions were perfect and gave it an old woods feeling.

Kentucky Mountain Bike Association, or KYMBA, is a volunteer-based organization that hosts races across the Commonwealth. It takes a dedicated team of volunteer trail stewards like Steve Colvin, to get the trails into racing condition — which includes weed eating, picking up logs, and anything to help make the trails safe and usable.

The hard work does not go unnoticed. As the president of the KYMBA Jon Strom knows, races could not happen with out volunteers that he views as superheroes.

During the races Colvin and his co-workers proudly showcased the results of their hard work in transforming Skullbuster. Their efforts not only made the race possible, but also presented Kentucky's outdoor recreation in a new light. "I just want to showcase what Georgetown has to offer," said Colvin, emphasizing the significant role volunteers play in making these events successful.

For more information on KYMBA events or volunteering, visit their website, www.kymbabluegrass.org. Learn more about how you can get involved and to stay updated on future races and events.

