Movie dream finally comes true for Bourbon County filmmaker

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — We've all had a dream to accomplish something in our lifetime.

Maybe that dream is career-oriented or even starting a family. For local filmmaker Dane Sears, he was raised in Bourbon County. His latest achievement has been nearly a dozen years in the making.

He is the writer, director and producer of The Hopewell Haunting. It was filmed all over central Kentucky including Lexington and parts of Bourbon County.

Sears used mostly local actors. The film stars Ted Ferguson, along with Louisville's Tim Morton, Audra Todd, Rich Williams and Jennifer Feldpausch. Sears started writing the film 12 years ago. He didn't begin shooting it until six years ago. Like it does for so many of us, time goes in strange directions and we have to pause at times throughout our lives. Still, though, Sears never gave up on this dream.

"It's kind of this huge metaphor for not running away from your problems," Sears says. You have to face your problems head-on."

Sears says the plot of the movie is similar to how it came to be.

"A lot of people, I've done it with my life, you start something and you don't finish it because you kind of lose your drive," he said. "That was one of the hardest things about this — to keep that drive and energy for 12 years and I'm so glad I did."

September 12 marks the first day of filming six years ago, according to Sears.

"If you truly want it, you have to give it everything you have and you can't stop," he said.

The film will premiere at the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets by clicking here.