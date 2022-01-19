Nicholasville movie theater to offer vaccination-required showing options

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Movie Tavern Brannon Crossing will offer vaccination-required showtime options beginning Friday, January 21.

Vaccine-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Showtimes will be clearly marked on the website and Marcus Theatres app.

This week’s vaccine-required shows at Brannon Crossing Movie Tavern will be “Scream” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card.

More information and facts related to vaccinated-only showings can be found here.