Mt. Sterling man reunites with family after recovering from long COVID

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mount Sterling man is back with his loved ones after dealing with a severe case of COVID-19.

After 504 days away, Greg Stone's family welcomed him with open arms on Tuesday, and he got to see his grandchild for the first time.

"I'm overwhelmed. I'm going to be weak," Stone said. "I'm just blessed to be able to talk to you again; I never thought I could say that."

Stone had long COVID and the prognosis couldn't have been worse.

"I went from 40% of making it to 1%," he said.

His wife was forced to make a choice that no one wants to make.

"When the doctors say 'it's over' and that 'it's time to let him go,' she said 'no, I'm not letting him go," Stone said. "When you love somebody, never stop loving them and never let them go."

He's here with us today because, after a year at UK, he was transported to a Florida hospital where after just a week, he got the lung transplant he so desperately needed.

"They saved my life," said Stone. "Love your family, live each day like it's your last because you never know what tomorrow will bring."

Greg made his return home to Mount Sterling and got to see his friends and family who rooted him on from afar.

"He needed to come home to this town because this is where his heart is," said Karla McGlothin.

His town doing what they say they do best.

"We support our people, we support our neighbors, and we support the people that we love and the people that are in this town," said McGlothin.

"I always thought I was liked in this community, never loved, but today, I know I'm loved," said Stone.

A love that no amount of physical distance can diminish.