Multi-county pursuit ends with flipped car in Lexington

Posted at 6:22 PM, Apr 03, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A multi-county pursuit ended with a flipped car in Lexington Monday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m., Lexington police became aware of a pursuit from Scott County into Lexington on Georgetown Road. Both Scott County and Georgetown police were involved.

The car eventually crashed in front of the Speedway on Georgetown Road. There was a brief foot pursuit before the driver was apprehended.

The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

