Multiple agencies investigating 2 McCreary Co. businesses for alleged illegal sales

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The McCreary Journal posted on Facebook that the McCreary County Sheriff's Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, is investigating two local businesses for allegedly selling items illegally.

According to the release from the sheriff's department, they received "a number of concerning reports of juveniles suffering medical episodes related to the possible ingestion of illegal controlled substances."

The sheriff's department says that the investigation began with an examination of local businesses, and during this examination, they requested assistance from the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control, as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to the sheriff's department, search warrants were obtained for two Pine Knot businesses, Good to Go and Hazel Mart, and searches were conducted.

The sheriff's department states that, due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.