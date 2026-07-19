Multiple agencies respond to water rescue near Soggy Bottoms Campground in Casey County

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Emergency responders launched a large-scale search Saturday evening after reports that a person had gone missing in the water near Soggy Bottoms Campground in Casey County, but all individuals were later located safe and unharmed.

According to the Liberty- Casey County Rescue Squad, crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the campground for a reported water-related incident.

Officials said a group of people had been floating in the river behind the campground when heavy rainfall from earlier storms caused water levels to rise significantly. The group encountered fast-moving water and debris, causing their flotation devices to overturn.

One member of the group was reportedly swept away and could not be immediately located. Other members of the group, along with bystanders, began searching for the missing person on foot and by kayak before emergency responders arrived.

Officials said that after several more units secured the scene, responders received conflicting reports about how many people remained unaccounted for.

According to officials, rescue crews deployed a drone for aerial surveillance, while a four-person swift water rescue team and a rescue boat searched downstream.

Approximately one hour after the initial dispatch, responders confirmed that all individuals had been located and were safe, according to officials.

Officials said the boat crew searched about 2.6 miles of river downstream from the campground, while the drone operated for approximately 45 minutes, capturing aerial images that officials said will help with planning and future rescue operations.

Emergency officials remind the public that rivers can become dangerous after heavy rainfall due to rapidly rising water, stronger currents, and floating debris. They encourage anyone planning to be on the water to check conditions before heading out and to wear a properly fitted life jacket.