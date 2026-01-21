Multiple buildings on fire on Main Street in Williamsburg, sheriff reports

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Whitley County Sheriff's Department reported late Tuesday night that multiple buildings on Main Street in Williamsburg were on fire.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for District 11 said Main Street was closed due to the fire, and it is unknown when the roadway will reopen. Officials ask drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Below is a video the sheriff's department posted on their Facebook page:

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.