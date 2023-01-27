Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions

(LEX 18) — Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and road closures throughout central Kentucky.
On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid sheet of ice on the road, which made it challenging for officials to arrive on scene. We are told traffic is a mess and emergency crews are on scene.
There are four active crashes between I-64 and I-75 in Fayette and Bath counties. Traffic is also slowed down considerably on I-75 through Fayette and Scott counties.
Traffic has started to open back up at I-75 and Man o' War Blvd, which had been completely stopped most of Friday morning.
This is what Leestown Rd. looks like near Citation Blvd.— Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) January 27, 2023
The road may appear okay but it’s very slick! @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/bgq8X2lUUI
As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, Lexington PD responded to nine injury crashes, 28 non-injury collisions, ten motorist assists, and five traffic hazards.
There have also been a lot of calls for jackknifes—cars sliding into ditches.
Scott Co. Sheriff's Office reports road closures on I-76 South at mile marker 126 and Cynthiana Rd near the county line. Drivers are asked to please avoid the area.
Icy roads in Scott Co - take it slow and safe. I’m right there with you @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/D2GGtyyAWp— Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) January 27, 2023
Lingering snow showers and temps down to and below freezing leading to snow-covered and slippery roads in Lexington early Friday morning. Watch it on the early AM commute! #18StormTracker #kywx pic.twitter.com/wJYHPfgPL8— Trackerman ⚡️ (@TomAckermanWx) January 27, 2023
