Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions

Posted at 6:52 AM, Jan 27, 2023
(LEX 18) — Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and road closures throughout central Kentucky.

On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid sheet of ice on the road, which made it challenging for officials to arrive on scene. We are told traffic is a mess and emergency crews are on scene.

There are four active crashes between I-64 and I-75 in Fayette and Bath counties. Traffic is also slowed down considerably on I-75 through Fayette and Scott counties.

Traffic has started to open back up at I-75 and Man o' War Blvd, which had been completely stopped most of Friday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, Lexington PD responded to nine injury crashes, 28 non-injury collisions, ten motorist assists, and five traffic hazards.

There have also been a lot of calls for jackknifes—cars sliding into ditches.

Scott Co. Sheriff's Office reports road closures on I-76 South at mile marker 126 and Cynthiana Rd near the county line. Drivers are asked to please avoid the area.

Find more of the latest traffic updates here.

A list of schools closings & delays can be found here.

Stay with us for the latest updates.

