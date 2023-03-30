Gov. Beshear: Multiple fatalities possible after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (LEX 18) — Governor Beshear says multiple fatalities are possible after two Black Hawk helicopters crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County.

The two choppers were on a routine training mission. It's unclear how many crew members were on board and the cause also remains unclear.

“We are doing what we can to assess the situation and make sure our community is as safe as it can be," said KSP Trooper Sarah Burgess. "We are all working together and I think that brings a good light to the agencies cooperating in this matter”

There is a press conference slated for 10 a.m. where we'll continue to learn more details.

This is a breaking news situation, we will update as more information becomes available.