Multiple Fayette County Public Schools bus routes canceled, third day in a row

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple bus routes are canceled with Fayette County Public Schools as the district deals with an ongoing bus driver shortage.

The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Wednesday:

Bus 313: Brenda Cowan Douglass/CGW Edythye J Hayes

Bus 411: Brenda Cowan Edytye J Hayes

Bus 2124: Douglass/CGW Edythe J Hayes

Bus 670: Brenda Cowan Byran Station Middle

Bus 24: Henry Clay Morton

Bus 1819: Bryan Station High Winburn

Bus 15: Dunbar Morton

Bus 22: Booker T Washington Bryan Station High Crawford

This is the third day in a row that bus routes have been canceled with the district.

"As Fayette County Public Schools continues to work diligently to recruit and retain additional bus drivers, the existing staffing shortage might force us to delay or cancel bus routes when we cannot cover all the routes," Fayette County Public Schools write on their website. "All families should develop an alternative transportation plan in the unfortunate event that their child's bus is affected. This is certainly not an ideal situation, and we deeply apologize for the inconvenience."

If a morning bus route is canceled, it is canceled for that morning only. If an afternoon bus route is delayed, the district says transportation will be available at 4:45 p.m. after other routes are completed and additional drivers are available. Families can choose to find a different way home for their children in the interim.