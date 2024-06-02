Watch Now
Multiple homes damaged in Somerset fire

Somerset Fire Department
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 10:50:25-04

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews spent the early morning hours Sunday battling a house fire in Somerset.

Fire officials say fire was blowing out of the windows and roof of a home on Cotter Avenue when they got on scene.

Floors had collapsed inside the home which made things challenging for firefighters.

A neighboring home was also damaged but crews were able to stop flames from fully spreading to that home, according to Somerset Fire.

Everyone living in the initial home was able to get out without any injuries.

