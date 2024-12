LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police and Fire blocked off I-75 north this morning after multiple cars collided Sunday morning.

According to LPD, the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on I-75 just ahead of the Paris Pike exit.

Three people were hurt in the two car crash but their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

As of 8 a.m. two lanes on I-75 North have reopened.

Police did not specify what caused the crash.