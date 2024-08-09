Multiple people injured in overnight Lexington shooting, police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18 — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday just outside El Cid Mexican restaurant on National Avenue near Winchester Road that sent several people to the hospital.

LEX 18 had a crew on the scene overnight and witnessed heavy police and first responder presence after the shooting happened.

A neighbor told LEX 18 that he heard multiple gunshots, and another person said they believed it was a drive-by shooting.

Police couldn't tell LEX 18 how many people were hurt, and there is no word on who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police.