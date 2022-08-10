Watch Now
Multiple cars involved in single vehicle collisions on I-75 southbound

Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 10, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple cars were involved in single-vehicle collisions on I-75 southbound in Lexington. Officials say many vehicles got off the road after reportedly hydroplaning.

According to the Lexington, KY Traffic Management Center, several units were called to the 99.2 mile marker on I-75 southbound.

Lexington police say five vehicles were involved in the collisions at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Only one person was treated for a minor injury and they were treated at the scene. Police believe it was weather related as there was a heavy downpour at the time.

Part of I-75 southbound was temporarily shut down at Exit 104 but has since reopened. Traffic remains backed up toward Exit 108 (Man O War Blvd).

Officials say drivers can expect continued long delays while traffic flow returns to normal.

