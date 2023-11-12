Mural depicting local veterans completed in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new mural honoring veterans from Central Kentucky was just completed in Versailles.

Artist Stephen Sawyer worked for more than a year to complete the mural depicting the faces of veterans from Woodford County.

Mayor of Woodford County Brian Traugott said, "The United States has an insurance policy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And the premiums on that insurance policy are paid by the faces you see on that wall. That are represented by the uniforms you see up on that wall. By the names on the wall of the courthouse. And the faces you see on the lovely banners in downtown Versailles."

There is one woman on the mural that is not from Woodford County. The American Legion is asking for nominees to replace her so that the mural is made up entirely

of veterans from Woodford County.

This is the fourth mural that Sawyer has created in Versailles.

