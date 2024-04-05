Murder investigation underway in Letcher County after 1 killed in shooting

UZ, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police say a murder investigation is underway in Letcher County after a shooting left one person dead on Friday.

At around 9 a.m. on Friday, KSP received a call in regards to a shooting that occurred on GW Drive in the UZ community. When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Nicholas Webb dead from a gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that 56-year-old Rodney Webb was the suspected shooter and was arrested a short time later on the scene.

According to a release, the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation that escalated when Rodney brandished a firearm and shot Nicholas, who was pronounced dead by the Letcher County Coroner's office at the scene.

Nicholas's body was taken for autopsy, and Rodney was arrested and taken to the Letcher County Jail, being charged with one count of murder and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.

