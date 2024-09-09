Mutal aid efforts were able to extinguish an Anderson County fire

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday night, Anderson County Fire Protection District was able to work with city and county mutual aid — including Lawrenceburg Fire and Rescue — to extinguish a fire out in the county limits around the Wild Turkey area.

The fire chief Brad Durr says that the fire happened on Versailles Road in an unoccupied structure. He says the structure is used as a rental property. Durr says when they arrived they saw flames coming from the roof and were able to quickly knock down the flames.

He says no one was injured in the fire.