'My soul hurts': Lexington mother pleads for justice for her son

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This Father's Day, a family in Lexington is missing Christopher Snow, a beloved father, son, and brother, who was shot and killed July 2, 2018. He was 32.

"My soul hurts," Shawnda Snow, his mother, said. "Mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually it hurts."

Snow spoke to LEX 18 Sunday as the third anniversary of her son's death approached.

"Chris was a gentle giant," she said. "He had a heart so big."

Snow said she was incarcerated when her son died. She has spent the time since his death hoping her son's killer would be put behind bars.

Christopher Snow's death has remained unsolved. A message to the Lexington Police Department inquiring about the status of the investigation was not returned Sunday.

His mother maintains that her son was targeted, citing Christopher's alleged involvement with drugs and the fact that he was shot multiple times.

"He was doing what he needed to do to obtain money for his son's birthday," she said. "So he put his hand in the wrong pot. His life was taken for that."

Snow said whatever transpired leading up to his death was not indicative of how he lived.

She regarded him as her best friend and partner in the kitchen. She said her son was an aspiring pastry chef.

"He just developed a love for cooking at a young age," she said, standing next to a picture of Christopher that is displayed on the kitchen counter.

Pictures of her son line the walls along the staircase upstairs. She referred to the display as her "shrine."

"I could walk out in the morning and feel that breeze and think that it's him wrapping his arms around me," she said.