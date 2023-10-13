Nancy Cox announces retirement after 31 years at LEX 18

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a 31 year career at LEX 18 spanning multiple awards and accolades, journalist Nancy Cox will be stepping away from the anchor desk, effective immediately. After taking a leave of absence earlier this summer, Cox has made the decision to retire.

"I realized early on that journalism was my calling, but serving the people of Kentucky became my passion," said Cox. "My goal was to always bring the community the information you needed about our world with impartiality, context, and compassion."

WATCH NANCY COX'S FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Full interview with Nancy Cox

A respected and award-winning journalist, Cox is one of the most recognized and popular anchors in the history of Lexington television.

Beginning as a reporter and producer at WKYT-TV, Cox came to WLEX-TV in 1992 as a reporter and anchor and moved to the main anchor desk, playing a key role at LEX 18 over the decades.

Over her career, Cox has been honored with two prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards, eight Regional Emmy Awards, and numerous Kentucky Associated Press Awards, including "Best Anchor" honors. In addition, she served as President of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Ohio Valley Region.

Nancy Cox

"I've worked with Nancy since 1999 and she's been a true newsroom leader," said Jennifer Smith, Senior Director of News at LEX 18. "Not only was she devoted to good storytelling through her on-air work, she has mentored and inspired many other journalists who have worked at the station over the years, including me. I cherish and value our friendship."

Among the many memorable moments in her outstanding career, Cox covered the first inauguration of President Barack Obama and had an exclusive one-on-one interview with Hillary Clinton during her presidential campaign; covered the NTSB hearings on the crash of Comair Flight 5191; anchored at multiple Kentucky Derbies and Breeders' Cup events; and covered several Final Fours and NCAA Basketball Championships for her favorite team, the Kentucky Wildcats.

LEX 18

A summa cum laude graduate of Western Kentucky University, Nancy was Miss Kentucky and represented her beloved home state in the 1990 Miss America Pageant. She has served on the boards of both Miss Kentucky and Kentucky Junior Miss, where she was also a participant and finalist.

Over the years, she's been an in-demand speaker and singer for church and charity organizations. Cox has made hundreds of appearances, including hosting the annual "Central Kentucky Go Red" fundraiser for 10 years, the Salvation Army, Race for the Cure, and Habitat for Humanity. She has inspired many with her determination while undergoing major back surgeries to correct scoliosis and has been invited to share her story with civic and religious groups.

"Nancy will always be part of the LEX 18 family," said Andrew Shenkan, LEX 18 VP and General Manager. "Her immense contributions and service to both our newsroom and communities in Central & Eastern Kentucky have been unparalleled and she leaves behind a legacy of excellence."

In June, Nancy became engaged to marry Justin Galli. They will make their home in Millbrook, New York, and Wellington, Florida. And, of course, Kentucky.

Nancy Cox

"God has truly blessed me with a beautiful new chapter of life," said Cox. "I'll be eternally grateful to everyone I've worked with in my 31 years with LEX 18. I've had an amazing career and a lifetime of memories to cherish."