Watch
News

Actions

Naomi Judd celebrated at 'River of Time' memorial service

Naomi Judd A River of Time Celebration
Mark Humphrey/AP
Wynonna Judd performs during a tribute to her mother, country music star Naomi Judd, in the Ryman Auditorium Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Naomi Judd died April 30. She was 76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Naomi Judd A River of Time Celebration
Posted at 6:36 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 06:36:33-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd was celebrated with words and soaring music at a public memorial service. The concert ended with her daughter Wynonna announcing that a tour planned for later this year would go on.

Sunday's “River of Time” public memorial was held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. It included performances by Wynonna Judd and some of country's biggest stars, including Brad Paisley, Emmylou Harris, and Brandi Carlile.

Judd died April 30 at age 76, one day before she and daughter Wynonna were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!