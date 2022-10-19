Watch Now
News

Actions

National Kentucky Day is October 19; random facts you may not know about Kentucky

Welcome to Kentucky road sign
Adobe
Welcome to Kentucky road sign at the state border
Welcome to Kentucky road sign
Posted at 11:30 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 11:30:41-04

(LEX 18) — National Kentucky Day is celebrated annually October 19. The holiday recognizes the moment in history when Kentucky was approved into statehood.

Kentucky is well known for bourbon and horse racing (among much more), but here are some random facts about the Bluegrass state you may not know:

There are more bourbon barrels than people in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

The 3M plant in Cynthiana accounts for nearly all of the world's production of Post-It Notes.

Kentucky's Mammoth Cave is the largest cave system in the world.

Ale-8-One is named and designated as an original Kentucky soft drink.

Not too much of a shocker: Bluegrass music is the official state music of Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps