10 injured after police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashes into bystanders at California parade

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 10 people have been injured after a police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashed into bystanders at a holiday parade in Palm Springs.

They say all of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries Saturday night, including the police officer.

Witnesses tell The Desert Sun that the officer was reportedly popping a wheelie and suddenly lost control of his motorcycle. City officials say the California Highway Patrol is investigating.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. as crowds gathered to watch the 32nd annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade.

