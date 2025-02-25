Watch Now
21 federal technology staffers resign rather than help Musk and DOGE slash size of government

Elon Musk
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Elon Musk
WASHINGTON (AP) — Twenty-one civil service employees have resigned from billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, saying they're refusing to use their technical expertise to “dismantle critical public services.”

The staffers wrote Tuesday in a joint resignation letter obtained by The Associated Press they “swore to serve the American people" and uphold their oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations but it has become clear they “can no longer honor those commitments.”

The staffers who resigned worked for what was once known as the United States Digital Service.

Musk has boasted he's taking a "chainsaw" to bureaucracy as part of the Republican administration’s tech-driven purge of the federal workforce.

