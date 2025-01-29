A$AP Rocky's accuser set to testify about alleged shooting in the biggest moment at rapper's trial

(AP) — A former friend of A$AP Rocky is set to testify about the moment the hip-hop star allegedly fired a gun at him on a Hollywood street in 2021.

The trial’s key witness, known by the name A$AP Relli, will provide what’s likely to be the trial’s most important piece of testimony when he gets back on the stand Wednesday.

Rocky has pleaded not guilty two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

His lawyer says the shots he fired were blanks from a starter pistol that he carried as a prop.