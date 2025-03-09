Watch Now
A single-engine plane with 5 people aboard crashes near a small airport in southern Pennsylvania

(AP) — A single-engine airplane with five people on board crashed and burst into flames in a parking lot near a small airport in suburban Pennsylvania.

Police say the fiery crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday just south of Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township.

Officials couldn't immediately provide information on fatalities or injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirms there were five people aboard the Beechcraft Bonanza.

Footage shared on social media showed black smoke billowing from the plane’s wreckage and multiple parked cars engulfed in flames at the crash site about 75 miles (120 km) west of Philadelphia.

