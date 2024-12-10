A wildfire in Malibu prompts evacuations as it burns near Pepperdine University

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Malibu, California, near Pepperdine University that is prompting evacuations.

Students sheltering at the library early Tuesday watched as the sky turned deep red.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials estimate that at least 2.8 square miles had been burned and structures were being threatened.

Power to tens of thousands of people had been shut off by Monday night as utilities worked to mitigate the impacts of Southern California’s notorious Santa Ana winds.

KABC-TV reports the evacuation order encompasses about 6,000 people.

Pepperdine canceled classes and finals for the day, and there was a shelter-in-place order.

