Cats can get sick with bird flu. Here's how to protect them

Jenny Kane/AP
A recall alert is displayed on a refrigerator at a pet store in Tigard, Ore., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, after Northwest Naturals announced a voluntary recall Tuesday of one batch of its 2-pound Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food after it tested positive for the virus. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
(AP) — The death of an Oregon house cat from bird flu and a pet food recall are raising questions about how people can protect their pets.

Oregon health officials have traced the cat’s illness to frozen cat food that contained raw turkey.

Some pet owners feed their animals raw meat, but that can be dangerous, even fatal for the animals. Cooking destroys the bird flu virus and other disease-causing germs.

Cats seem more susceptible than dogs to the bird flu virus. But the best advice for pet owners is to avoid feeding animals raw protein.

