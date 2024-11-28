Watch Now
Dentist accused of killing wife by poisoning her shakes charged with trying to have detective killed

(Source: Raycom Media)
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado dentist accused of killing his wife by poisoning her protein shakes has been charged with trying to get a fellow jail inmate to kill a detective investigating the murder case.

Prosecutors filed two new charges against James Craig last week — solicitation to commit murder as well as solicitation to commit perjury.

The charging document does not say who Craig allegedly wanted to have killed but a spokesperson for police in the city of Aurora confirmed Wednesday that alleged intended victim was one of its detectives.

Craig's latest lawyer asked to leave the case last week and no new lawyer is listed as representing Craig yet.

