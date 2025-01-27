Indiana man pardoned by Trump is fatally shot during traffic stop

RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop, just days after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump for a misdemeanor related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Police say Matthew Huttle of Hobart, Indiana, was killed Sunday by a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy. Few details have been released. But Indiana State Police say a deputy tried to arrest Huttle when an “altercation took place.”

Investigators say Huttle had a firearm. Huttle was sentenced to six months in custody in 2023 after pleading guilty to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

