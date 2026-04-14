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Jessica McClure Morales, known as 'Baby Jessica,' arrested on domestic violence charges in Texas

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Midland County Sheriff's Office
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MIDLAND, Texas (NBC NEWS) — Jessica McClure Morales, known nationally as "Baby Jessica" after becoming stuck in a well in the 1980s, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Officers in Midland, Texas, responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at her home Saturday night and took 40-year-old Morales into custody. According to officials, she has been charged with assault causing bodily injury involving family violence.

In October 1987, 18-month-old Morales fell into a well in the backyard of her aunt's home in Midland. The incident caught the attention of the entire country.

Rescuers spent 58 hours working to free her, and a great deal of the rescue was broadcast live on the three major broadcast networks.

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