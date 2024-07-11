Kentuckians help out with Hurricane Beryl cleanup efforts in Houston

Kentuckians are helping out with cleanup efforts in Texas after Hurricane Beryl made landfall earlier this week. The U.S. death toll from the storm has risen to at least 10.

Emergency Disaster Services, a logistics firm based in Lexington, is responding to Beryl. Almost all of the workers are from Kentucky including truck drivers carrying heavy equipment.

"This is something where you have to pace yourself. We enjoy the work. It is hard work."

It's the work at seven base camps, according to Matt Daley, EDS director of communications and logistics.

"More additional crews that were originally scheduled to come are just now getting to town and they're getting situated so the camp in size is growing," said Daley.

Daley can't say enough about the hard work and dedication of the crew.

"None of that is easy work, so hats off to our crews who have not had a shower, who've not been to bed in the last 48 hours, who are still building more sites."

They're doing it in extreme heat, helping those impacted by Beryl's devastation. NBC News reports more than one million are still without power in the Houston area.

"The heat plays another nasty role because anyone can live without power for a few days, but you can't when it's over 101, 103 heat index."

For Daley, there's a fulfilling aspect for EDS being in Houston in a supporting role. But at the end of the day, there needs to be high praise for those in public safety.

"It's those utility folks who are actually doing a lot more dangerous work than what we're doing, which is working overtime to restore power, and just the fact we're playing a small part in that always feels good."

