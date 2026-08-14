Kentucky woman charged after she allegedly vandalized World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEX NEWS) — An Elizabethtown woman is facing federal charges after authorities say she vandalized the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, 41-year-old Melissa Farris has been charged Friday by criminal complaint with willfully damaging U.S. government property and destruction of a veterans’ memorial.

Federal investigators alleged Farris spray-painted graffiti on the Atlantic Theatre Pavilion of the World War II Memorial on Aug. 13. Witnesses reported seeing a woman painting portions of the memorial before U.S. Park Police and National Park Service officials responded to the scene.

Authorities said orange paint was sprayed onto a wall with the words “Clean Hands Dirty $,” while green paint was applied beneath the message and pink paint was splattered on the ground nearby. Law enforcement also recovered a sign from a nearby trash can that appeared to have been painted using similar materials.

According to court documents, a witness photographed the suspect during the incident. Investigators later identified the woman as Farris, who was allegedly recognized by a U.S. Park Police officer from an arrest several days earlier involving unlawful camping on federal property near the memorial.

Federal authorities said they reviewed public social media accounts associated with Farris, who also uses the name “Melissa Lovewell.” Investigators allege she posted livestream videos on Aug. 13, including one in which she admitted to damaging the memorial.

Before the vandalism occurred, prosecutors say Farris recorded a video stating she intended to draw attention to a whistleblower case and expected to be arrested for her actions.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro condemned the alleged vandalism, calling it “a disgusting act” and “an insult to the Americans who fought and died for our country.”