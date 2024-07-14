KY representatives react following a shooting at a Trump rally on Saturday

Kentucky representatives are reacting after a shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service posted on X that former President Donald Trump is safe after a security event at one of his rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The full post can be found below:

Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/E8FazqtUVZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also posted the following:

A statement from the Trump Campaign said, "Presidnet Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

A statement from US Rep. Hal Rogers, KY 5th District, “Please join me in praying for President Trump and all who were impacted by the cowardly attack at the rally in Pennsylvania. I am grateful to know that President Trump was protected by the quick action of the Secret Service. As the nation awaits more information, let us unite in standing against all political violence and pray for peace.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, KY 4th District, posted to X the following:

Praying for Trump and others who might have been shot. pic.twitter.com/tGkIwl9ibH — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 13, 2024

Rep. Brett Guthrie, KY First District, posted this statement on X:

I am praying for President Trump and our nation following the terrible events this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/92Spp0Itz7 — Rep. Brett Guthrie (@RepGuthrie) July 13, 2024

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell posted this statement to X:

Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 13, 2024

Rep. Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) also took to X to post the following statement:

My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump and all those affected. What happened at the Trump rally today is horrible and unacceptable. I’m grateful to law enforcement for their immediate response.



America is a Democracy. Political violence is never acceptable. — Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) July 13, 2024

Rep. James Comer said this on X:

Please pray for President Trump, those at the rally and our nation. 🇺🇸 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 13, 2024

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman posted this to X:

Violence is never the answer. Please join Chris and me in keeping the former President, the Secret Service members who sacrificed their own bodies, and the innocent bystanders who may have been injured in our thoughts and prayers. — Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) July 13, 2024

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg released this statement X:

Violence has no place in politics. Period. Rachel and I know this pain all too well and will be praying for everyone impacted. — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) July 14, 2024

Rep. Andy Barr, KY 6th District, made this statement posted to X: