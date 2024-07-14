Watch Now
KY representatives react following a shooting at a Trump rally on Saturday

Evan Vucci/AP
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jul 13, 2024

Kentucky representatives are reacting after a shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service posted on X that former President Donald Trump is safe after a security event at one of his rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The full post can be found below:

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also posted the following:

A statement from the Trump Campaign said, "Presidnet Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

A statement from US Rep. Hal Rogers, KY 5th District, “Please join me in praying for President Trump and all who were impacted by the cowardly attack at the rally in Pennsylvania. I am grateful to know that President Trump was protected by the quick action of the Secret Service. As the nation awaits more information, let us unite in standing against all political violence and pray for peace.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, KY 4th District, posted to X the following:

Rep. Brett Guthrie, KY First District, posted this statement on X:

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell posted this statement to X:

Rep. Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) also took to X to post the following statement:

Rep. James Comer said this on X:

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman posted this to X:

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg released this statement X:

Rep. Andy Barr, KY 6th District, made this statement posted to X:

