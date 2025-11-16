More planes grounded by FAA following UPS plane crash in Louisville that killed 14

(LEX 18) — The Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency order grounding multiple Boeing aircraft models after an engine and pylon detached from a plane during takeoff, according to a new airworthiness directive.

The emergency action prohibits all flights of MD-10, MD-11, and DC-10 aircraft until mandatory inspections are completed. The FAA bypassed its normal 30-day public comment period to issue the immediate flight ban, citing the severity of the safety threat.

The move comes after the recent UPS plane crash in Louisville, in which investigators say a MD-11 cargo jet crashed after the left engine and pylon detached during takeoff. 14 people were killed in the crash.

Investigators are still working to find the cause of the engine detachment.