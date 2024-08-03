Watch Now
MrBeast's giant reality competition faces safety complaints from initial contestants

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
FILE - Jimmy Donaldson, the popular YouTube video maker who goes by MrBeast, wears a Lionel Messi jersey as he stands in a sideline box at the start of an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and CF Montreal, March 10, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. MrBeast is facing complaints about the safety of contestants from the preliminary rounds of his ambitious “Beast Games" game show, which boasts 1,000 competitors hoping for a $5 million grand prize. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — YouTube’s biggest star MrBeast is facing complaints about the safety of contestants from the preliminary round of his ambitious “Beast Games” game show, which boasts 1,000 competitors hoping for a $5 million grand prize. Some contestants complained online and to other YouTube influencers that they lacked regular access to food, water and medication during early production at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and that some competitors were injured during the production. A spokesperson for MrBeast said his team is reviewing the process and soliciting attendees’ feedback ahead of the next phase of production in Toronto. The complaints coincide with Donaldson’s acknowledgement that he used racial and homophobic slurs years ago in recordings he made as a teenager.

