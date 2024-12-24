Prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin in fatal movie set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico prosecutors won’t pursue an appeal of a court’s decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin.

The actor had been charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021.

Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey withdrew on Monday the appeal of a July decision at trial to dismiss the charge.

The decision to drop the appeal solidifies the decision by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer halfway through trial to dismiss the case on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense.

