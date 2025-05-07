Raccoon in Ohio found holding meth pipe in a vehicle during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (LEX 18) — A raccoon in Akron, Ohio was reportedly found by police holding a methamphetamine pipe in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday, resulting in the arrest of a woman.

According to a post from Springfield Township Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop of Monday at around 7:15 p.m. after finding that the driver had an active warrant and a suspended driver's license.

The officer, the post read, then detained the driver, identified as 55-year-old Victoria Vidal. When the officer returned to the suspect vehicle he found a raccoon, named "Chewy" in the post, in the driver's seat holding a meth pipe in his mouth.

Due to the circumstance, officers proceeded to further investigate the vehicle, leading police to reportedly find a "bulk amount of methamphetamine," "crack cocaine," and "three used glass meth pipes."

Vidal was charged with drug possession and cited for driving under a suspended license. Additional drug charges are pending, officials reported.

"Thankfully, Chewy the raccoon was unharmed, and notification was made to the proper authorities to determine that she has the proper paperwork and documentation to own the raccoon," the post from police read.