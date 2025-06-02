Pedestrians hit during multi-vehicle crash in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, official confirms

UPDATE: June 2 at 11 a.m.

A pedestrian in a crosswalk was hit during a multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway in Gatlinburg, while another was hit by a fallen sign, according to an official with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Special Agent Jason Peck detailed that the crash occurred at around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday in which a minivan traveling southbound, "accelerated unexpectedly," hitting a pedestrian.

In the process, the van struck several vehicles, resulting in a roadside sign falling and injuring a second pedestrian on the sidewalk, Peck reported.

A total of seven people were injured: five people inside two different cars and two pedestrians, according to Peck.

"Early indications suggest the possibility of a medical emergency contributing to the crash," Peck reported.

The case remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, with the assistance of its Critical Incident Response Team.

Original Story:

The Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a multi-car crash in downtown Gatlinburg on Sunday, WBIR reported.

WBIR detailed, according to the Gatlinburg Police Department, the crash occurred at around 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Parkway.

Three people were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, while three others were taken to an area hospital, WBIR reported.

WBIR noted that footage from the Space Needle in downtown Gatlinburg showed several cars damaged on the road, along with emergency personnel responding to the scene.

THP's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the crash.

