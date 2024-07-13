Smoking laptop in passenger's bag prompts evacuation on American Airlines flight in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — American Airlines says a smoking laptop in a passenger’s bag prompted an evacuation on one of its flights headed to Miami from San Francisco International Airport. The airline said in a statement that one person sustained minor injuries while exiting the plane on Friday, which required transport to a hospital. Passengers evacuated via emergency slides and a jet bridge. The San Francisco Fire Department said two other passengers also reported minor injuries. American Airlines flight 2045 was scheduled to depart San Francisco at 12:15 p.m. for Miami. The flight will depart later Friday.

