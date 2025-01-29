Spectator is killed by a stray hammer thrown at a Colorado youth track and field meet

(AP) — An errant weight thrown by a competitor in a hammer throw event struck and killed a spectator at a youth track and field meet in Colorado, according to officials at the university where the competition was held.

The weight cleared certified barriers before striking the man Sunday morning at the University of Colorado's Colorado Springs campus, according to a university statement.

Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. He apparently had tried to shield his wife and son from the ball, KRDO-TV reported. The so-called hammer in the hammer throw event is actually a heavy ball on a chain.

Authorities did not identify the athlete or the man killed. He was the father of a competitor for the Colorado United Track Club that hosted the event for high school-age athletes from around the state, according to the station.

“We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved,” campus Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said in a statement.

The weight used in the hammer throw event is 16 pounds (7 kilograms) for men and 9 pounds (4 kilograms) for women in adult competition, according to World Athletics, the international track and field governing body.

Fatal accidents at track and field competitions are rare. A hammer killed a student at a college track and field meet at Wheaton College in Illinois in 2017.

A shot put ball struck and killed an officiant during practice at the U.S. track and field championships in Los Angeles in 2005.

