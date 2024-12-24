Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

The family of a teenager fatally shot by police during a no-knock raid sues Alabama city

Alabama No-Knock Lawsuit
AP
This undated photo provided by lawyer Elizabeth Bailey, from her client Akouvi Adjessom, the mother of Randall Adjessom, shows 16-year-old Randall Adjessom posing for a portrait at his home in Mobile, Alabama. The mother of a 16-year-old who was shot by SWAT police during a no-knock, predawn raid in Alabama on Nov. 13, 2023, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police officers involved and the city of Mobile, alleging the teenager was “killed in cold blood.” (Akouvi Adjessom via AP)
Alabama No-Knock Lawsuit
Posted
and last updated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old who was shot by SWAT police during a no-knock, predawn raid in Alabama, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police officers involved and the city of Mobile.

Randall Adjessom was sleeping in his home when police executed a warrant as part of an investigation into his older brother. Adjessom was not a suspect and his older brother did not live at the house. Adjessom confronted police with a gun and was shot four times.

Adjessom was one of four high-profile police killings that sparked a public outcry and led to an investigation by former federal prosecutor Kenyen Brown.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18